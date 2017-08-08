Vivo X20 Display Panel Leaked, Features Thin Bezels

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo’s upcoming X20 mid-range smartphones seen quite a few leaks lately and a today another leak of the device showcases its front panel, revealing its thin bezels.

Thin bezel or bezel-less front panels are becoming the latest trend of current and upcoming smartphones and the X20 looks to be following suit as well. Looking at the image, the X20 appears to feature extremely thin side bezels and very minimal top and bottom bezels.

The Vivo X20 is expected to launch in the coming weeks and is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and support for expandable storage.

A Vivo X20 Plus is also rumored to be in the works and will launch alongside the Vivo X20. The X20 Plus is said to come with a larger 6.0-inch display. No other information about the X20 Plus has been leaked so far though.

We’ll just have to wait until new information on the X20 and X20 Plus are leaked as the expected launch of both devices draws closer.

(source | via)

