Dodocool DH03 Yellow Natural Crystal Himalayan Salt Lamp 27% off in US and Canada Amazon

Remember a couple of weeks ago the offer we presented about the Dodoccol DH03 Himalayan Salt Lamp from Dodocool? It’s going to get even better, as the company has a special offer for residents of US and Canada. If you live in either of these countries, you can get a 27% off coupon for the lamp. This means that the price goes down to approximately $11.81 in Amazon US and C$17.31 in Amazon Canada.

The lamp is made of Natural Crystal Himalayan Salt which has multiple properties. It gives off a gentle and relaxing light and helps purify the air with negative ions and counteract electromagnetic radiation. It is the perfect element for a mind-relaxing and calming atmosphere at your place. Ideal for daily use at home, near computers and televisions, around pets, in offices and anywhere else you want to improve air quality and promote health and wellness.

In addition, the heated crystal salt lampshade can absorb water and then evaporate it, releasing negative ions into the air, thus, creating an effect similar to an ionizer and purifying the surrounding air. These negative ions neutralize pollutants such as allergens and irritants, help relieve symptoms of asthma, sinusitis, and allergy. Also, it improves sleep quality.

To get the discount coupon, head to the offer page and choose your country on the right. Then, you just press the “Get coupon” button and the coupon code pops up. That’s all! Also, for every 10 buyers, one will be chosen to get a full refund for its purchase and practically get the lamp for free.

