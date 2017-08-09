UMIDIGI Drop-Test: Glass as tough as Metal (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The UMIDIGI Crystal surely got looks: an enormous full-screen display extending all the way from the top and broken only to the lower part for the front camera. Another important trait that makes Crystal what it is, is the full-glass body. Both the back and the front of the phone are covered by 2.5D tough glass. With its sturdy metal chassis and two uninterrupted slabs of chemically strengthened Corning Gorilla Glass 4, the device feels like it’s worth every penny. But could the dual-glass body be the UMIDIGI Crystal’s undoing?

In order the clear the clouds some may have about UMIDIGI Crystal’s resilience against drops, the company has done a drop test video to showcase the drop-proof ability of its glittering device. In the video, UMIDIGI Crystal goes through 3 levels of height in dropping from 1, 1.2, and finally 1.5 meters.

The video shows that the full-glass body suffers no serious damages on the surface and edges, and still functions as normal after the concrete strike. The fact that UMIDIGI Crystal remains in one piece after the drops is very encouraging and definitely a great job from the engineering department.

Crystal is available in two variants, which differ in SoC and the amount of memory available. The top version offers a MediaTek MTK6750T SoC , 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also, the battery on both models reaches 3.000mAh. The screen comes with 5.5” FHD panel, and an additional notification light besides the camera lies on the front. What’s more, there is USB Type-C port and a stock version of Android 7 without customizations.

UMIDIGI Crystal is now available for pre-sale subscription. Visit the official site or learn more about the device here. Presale will start on 12:00 PM CET, August 15th. Presale price will start from $99, estimated shipping time would be August 20th.

