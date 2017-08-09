Xiaomi Fast Charging Car Charger Flash Sale on Gearbest

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Gearbest is offering one of the most affordable Xiaomi accessories, the Xiaomi Car Charger for an even lower price. The stylish charger is originally priced at $10.56 but during the flash sale, it goes down to $8.88. As its name suggests, the sale isn’t going to last forever. It ends in 8 days and there are still about 800 units left. Surely, they’re going to disappear before the 8-days deadline.

The Xiaomi Car Charger has a dual USB output so that you can charge two devices simultaneously. Also, it supports Fast Charging: 5V/2.4A max fast charging for single USB output and 5V/3.6A max fast charging for two USB output. What’s more, it has intelligent identification to automatically adjust output power. Of course, it is fully compatible with all smartphones and tablets and it can even charge a MacBook as well as digital cameras and game consoles.

To ensure safety, is sports a 5S circuit protection, adopting high-quality circuit control chip, ensuring the safety. Its conversion rate reaches 95% with the built-in intelligent chip not only offering safety but effectively improving charge conversion, providing a stable discharge voltage. Lastly, it features an LED Charging indicator to know that it works just by looking at it. You can get it now on Gearbest Flash Sale.

