Blackview BV8000 Pro is one of the best waterproof smartphones out there (video)

Are you one of those guys that are prone to dropping or using their smartphone in water? Then the IP68 certified Blackview BV8000 Pro is a definitely recommended device for you. It can be dropped in the pool, toilet, or get caught in the rain. Also, it likely won’t be rendered useless if it gets submerged in water by accident. While there actually isn’t a smartphone on the market that’s completely waterproof, this device is very water resistant. Also, the headphone and charging port on BV8000 Pro can be waterproof without a rubber seal used. Watch the video below to get an idea:

Following the successful sales of BV6000 and BV7000 Pro, Blackview has a pretty good idea as to what users expect from BV series. Better battery life, high-resolution screen, impressive camera performance and more that Blackview achieved with the BV series. Blackview BV8000 Pro seems to improve even more in those areas.

Blackview BV8000 Pro Specs

Mediatek MT6757 Octa-core 2.3Ghz

5.0-inch display with 1080*1920 resolution

6GB RAM and 64GB ROM

16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

4180mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

IP68 rating

To celebrate the company’s first cooperation with League, there will be a promotion activity of “Play Sports, Win BV8000 Pro” on Blackview official Youtube channel from 15:00 August 11th to 24:00 August 13th (GMT +8). Stay tuned. To learn more about it, visit the official website here and Aliexpress if you want to buy it.

