Dodocool DA91 Fast Wireless Charger offer, 33% off on Amazon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Continuing the Dodocool product line presentation, we are getting back to smartphone accessories today. Wireless charging is becoming more and more popular and even the new iPhones will feature wireless charging this year. The main disadvantage of wireless charging is -or was- the slow charging times. As electricity is transmitted almost through the air, a lot of power loss is observed. This phenomenon is greatly reduced with the Dodocool DA91 Fast Wireless Charger that outputs 10W maximum for devices that support it (Galaxy S6 and up Series for example). In order to achieve the 10W fast charging, you must connect the wireless pad to a QC2.0 charger.

Dodocool Fast Wireless Charger allows you to charge your fast wireless charging supported devices up to 1.5 times faster than standard wireless charging pads. You can charge your compatible Galaxy smartphones, and other Qi-compatible devices, without the need to connect your phone to a cable. Built-in over-current, over-voltage and short-circuit protection keep your smartphone safe. Also, a smartly designed LED indicator light clearly indicates the standby status (green) and charging status (blue). The charger is currently on offer on Amazon Stores around the world. To learn more about the device, visit the official product page where you will also discover the buying links to Amazon.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: