Four Nokia 2 Variants Spotted on the FCC

HMD Global’s upcoming Nokia 2 has been spotted on the FCC database with four different variants, marking how close the release of the new entry-level device is.

The four different FCC listings reveal the Nokia 2’s four different model numbers including TA-1007, TA-1023, TA-1029, and TA-1035. While no details were revealed in the listings, previous rumors and leaks have claimed that the Nokia 2 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is assumed to be Snapdragon 210, as well as 1GB or 2GB of RAM, a 2800mAh battery.

The Nokia 2 is also expected to be equipped with a 5-inch display with a resolution of 720p or lower, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Like the rest of HMD Global’s Nokia devices, the Nokia 2 will run a near-stock version of Android, presumably either Android 7.0 Nougat or the possibly the Android 8.0 if the device is released nearer the end of the year.

RELATED: Working Nokia 8 Photos Leaked Once Again, Revealing Some Key Specs

On the other end of the spectrum, HMD Global is also set to launch its first high-end Nokia flagship in the Nokia 8 on August 16, as rumors and leaks have revealed.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: