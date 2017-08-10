OnePlus Releases Gory “Lake Blood” OnePlus 5 Ad

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus has just launched a new ad for the OnePlus 5 that plays on the popular slasher movie genre, making for both a gory and fun video.

Dubbed “Lake Blood,” the ad focuses on the OnePlus 5’s dual rear camera system and how better it is at photos, compared in the ad with a Galaxy S6. The ad features a knockoff chainsaw-wielding Leatherface as well as the aforementioned Galaxy S6, which is expectedly quickly replaced with a OnePlus 5.

Luckily, the supposed killer patiently waits for the other two characters to finish talking about the OnePlus 5 and its photo-taking capabilities as well as taking a few snapshots before doing what he’s obviously expected to do.

The OnePlus 5 is already available in the market and features a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p AMOLED display, a dual rear camera system consisting of a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 20-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The OnePlus 5 is also equipped with a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, a 3300mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

