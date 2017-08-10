Oukitel K10000 Max goes through new challenges, gets soaked in paint

In last weeks, Oukitel K10000 Max has gone through various torturous tests with water, slurry, lime water, heat and cement water. Being a water-proof smartphone, it is normal that it can bear water soaking. Now challenge upgrades: Water-based paint. Its density is lower than water, this means it will be easier for the paint to permeate into a device. Will this kind of water-based paint dive into the smartphone to damage the device? Check out the video below.

K10000 MAX is soaked in two kinds of water-based paint. After 30 minutes, K10000 Max still works as normal.

K10000 MAX features a 5.5″ FHD display with Gorilla Glass protecting it. As its name suggests, it sports an XL 10000mAh battery for several days use. It is powered by MT6753 octa-core SoC that together with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage offer smooth and fluent handling experience. Also, the device is equipped with a 16MP Samsung sensor for the rear camera and an 8MP sensor for front facing camera.

Oukitel continues to accept subscriptions on its official website that offer $50 off coupon. This brings the official price down to #199.99. What’s more, subscribers No. 50, 100, 150, 200,…950,1000… and so on will get the chance to buy it at half price. The company plans to bring K10000 Max to the market by early September. If you are interested, don’s hesitate to subscribe.

