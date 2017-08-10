Unboxing Doogee BL5000: Even more beautiful than pictures with solid features

Are big battery smartphones really a powerbank that can make calls? That’s an outdated opinion since manufacturers have improved the specs and appearance in a large extent nowadays. Doogee BL5000, the newly-launched product marketed as the “most beautiful smartphone” is a good example of a great big battery smartphone.

From the official unboxing video of BL5000, you can realize what the “8 curves design” means. Compared to normal smartphones, it has a more noticeable, larger area of arcs in all sides. Not only the back shell is curved to 4*2.5D, the front glass is also curvy. In addition, unlike the popular matte finish, the back shell of BL5000 has a wave-like, fluent radiance in it, possibly reminding you of the Mi 6.

Having a big battery, BL5000 needs a fast charger in order to speed up the charging time. You wouldn’t want to wait for hours for the battery to charge, so the company includes a 12V/2A fast charger that charges the battery from 0% to 100% in about 2.5 hours.

Display performance is great as well. It sports a FHD resolution in a 5.5″ body. When it comes to the OS, the device comes with Doogee UI 1.0, based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The software is as clean as in Doogee Mox. What’s more, a dual 13MP rear camera is placed on the back and -as in Mix- has the same camera interface for blur mode, face-beauty, mono, panorama and pro mode.

On the other hand, if the design of BL5000 is not appealing to you, there is an alternative, upgraded product on the way. According to Doogee, BL7000 with 7060mAh battery will launch soon. The device features a business and luxury style with metal and leather grains as cover.

All in all, BL5000 is a solid phone with the biggest feature being its 5050mAh battery. It has launched in Banggood today with the attractive price of $139.99. All units are in stock and ready to ship all over the world.

