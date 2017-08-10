YotaPhone 3 Renders and Specs Leak Online

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Press renders and the specifications of the third generation of the e-ink display toting YotaPhone has been leaked online.

Simply called the Yota 3, the device looks like it will feature a display with minimal side and top bezels as well as a home button fingerprint sensor. The renders also reveal that the Yota 3 will feature a single rear camera.

Just like its predecessors, the Yota 3 also comes with a secondary e-ink display with its own set of capacitive navigation buttons. While the primary front display features minimal bezels, the same can’t be said for the e-ink display as it is smaller than the device’s front panel.

According to the leak, the front display of the Yota 3 measures 5.5-inches with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels while the secondary e-ink display will only be 5.2-inches big with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

As for the rest of the specifications of the Yota 3, the leak claims that it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, and a 3200mAh battery.

The Yota 3 is also said to be equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, a USB Type-C port, and will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

While there’s still no official launch or release date for the Yota 3, the leak claims that the 64GB model will be priced at $350 while the higher-end 128GB variant will have a price tag of $450.

(source | via)

