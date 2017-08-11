Coolpad Cool Play 6 Launching in India on August 20

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It looks like Coolpad’s Cool Play 6 smartphone will be finally making its way to India later this month, according to event page hosted by the Coolpad India Facebook page.

Originally launched in China back in May, the Cool Play 6 features a metal body, a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor, an Adreno 510 graphics chip, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is also equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of two 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a 4060mAh battery, and will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is available in black and gold color variants.

RELATED: Coolpad Cool Play 6 Official- Gaming Phone, 6GB RAM, Large Battery & More

We’ll just have to wait for August 20 to find out the rest of the details of the Cool Play 6’s release in India, including its price and release date.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: