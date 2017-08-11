Dodocool DC27 USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub 47% off on Amazon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We are back today with another great Dodocool offer for its USB-C to 4-Port Hub. The best feature of the Dodocool DC27 is that it not only instantly adds 4 USB ports to your USB-C laptop but it allows you to charge the laptop while transferring data at speed of up to 5 Gbps as well. Truly plug and play and no driver required.

The hub, provides your laptop with 4 SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports and 1 USB-C charging port, allowing easy connection with flash drives, hard drives, mouse, keyboard and other devices with USB Type-A port. As mentioned above, the DC27 can charge your USB-C PD compatible laptop while connecting multiple peripherals and transferring data. So, you don’t have to worry about power shortage.

It is ultra slim and lightweight as well as plug & play (no driver and external power supply required). You can see the whole details for Dodocool DC27 on the official product page here. There, you will find the links to Amazon Stores. It is available for just $15.99, 47% off the official price.

