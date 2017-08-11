First live photos of UMIDIGI S2 Pro revealed, 18:9 Full-Screen flagship display

Following the recently leaked news about the highly anticipated new full-screen smartphone, UMIDIGI S2 Pro, the company chooses to go further ahead of revealing more about the new flagship phone. The first real photos of UMIDIGI S2 Pro are unveiled, the full-screen display is eye-catching like nothing you’ve seen before.

5.99″ Stunning 18:9 Ratio Full-screen Display

The device features a massive 5.99″ edge-to-edge full-screen display and the 8:9 aspect ratio is taking up almost 90% of the front surface. The display resolution is set to be 1080 x 2160 pixel FHD+. Surely, you can expect an awesome visual experience on UMIDIGI S2 Pro.

5100mAh Battery and other Specs confirmed

That’s right, there is a huge 5100mAh battery lying inside the S2 Pro that is fast charged via the USB Type-C quick charge feature. UMIDIGI S2 Pro is initially the first full-screen phone in the world that can last for 2 days’ use. In addition, its the 1st all-screen device to have a full-metal unibody, bringing higher durability. Helio P25 and 6GB RAM together with 64GB of internal storage, make sure you’ll have a smooth experience under any circumstances. Lastly, a dual camera with Sony sensors is located on the back.

UMIDIGI S2 Pro is available on UMIDIGI’s website, check for more details there and try your luck to win one for free!

Always be the first to know. Follow us: