Maze Comet new device specs leaked, Alpha is on hot sales

Maze only recently released its 2nd device since its establishment back in February, the Maze Alpha, an all-screen device with great specs. The Alpha is on sale right now on various trustworthy online retailers. To see all the specs and details as well as the e-shops that sell the Alpha, just visit the product page.

Meanwhile, the company is getting ready to release yet another model, the 3d in line, Maze Comet. And since its release date is set by the end of September, the first leaked specs and design have been leaked online.

Our information refers to the Comet as a premium built device since its outer shell consists of leather and metal. Its display will probably have the new trending 18:9 aspect ratio and its size will be 5.7″. To power the new phablet, an octa-core Mediatek SoC will be used as well as a 4000mAh battery. On the back, there will be a Sony IMX258 13MP sensor and the only confirmed color until now is Deep Blue. We will get more information as the release date approaches, so stay tuned.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: