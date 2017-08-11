The MIUI 9 Global Beta Is Now Available for the Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4/4X

Xiaomi has begun rolling out the much-awaited MIUI 9 update for the Mi 6, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi Note 4X, in China today. Those outside of China though will have to settle for the beta version of the new ROM, which is also available today.

Those interested in trying out the global beta of the new update can download it through MIUI.com. The new ROM, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, features faster app launch speeds, new animations and icons, the introduction of a split-screen mode, and more.

Xiaomi has also announced the second batch of devices that may receive the MIUI 9 update which include the Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X.

The global beta of MIUI 9 can be downloaded at en.miui.com. The beta ROM will have to be flashed manually for those who aren’t already running a previous beta ROM version. Xiaomi has included instructions on how to do this, which also include how to unlock the bootloader, on the update page.

(source | via)

