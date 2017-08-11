UMIDIGI just announced world’s first 2-day lasting full-screen smartphone, UMIDIGI S2 Pro

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, UMIDIGI, is known for its aggressive approach of combining the latest technology with affordable price and good specs. There was some leaked news suggesting that UMIDIGI is after the first super big battery full-screen phone, which will be released in October. Now it’s confirmed: The new model is named UMIDIGI S2 Pro, and is declared to be the world’s first 2-day lasting smartphone!

According to the company, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro has a massive 5.99″ bezel-less screen, with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is said to be taking up almost 90% of the front panel. But the killer feature is its 5100mAh battery! UMIDIGI S2 Pro also marks the first full metal unibody full-screen phone, bringing the toughness to another level. On the inside, there will be Helio P25 SoC together with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage to assure flawless multitasking. Also, on the back, you will find a combination of SONY 13MP/5MP dual camera setup.

The device is already officially displayed on their website, visit to get the fresh first look and join the giveaway.

