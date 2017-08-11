Xiaomi Has Already Sold 5 Million Redmi Note 4 Units in India

Xiaomi has become one of the most popular smartphone brands in India, and the company’s Redmi Note 4 has now become the best-selling smartphone in the country. Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 4 has already sold 5 million units in India, only six months since its launch.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, an Adreno 506 GPU, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4100mAh battery.

RELATED: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android 7.0 Nougat Update Rolling Out in India

The Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants – one with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that’s priced at Rs. 9,999, a 3GB/32GB variant with a price tag of Rs. 10,999, and a high-end Rs. 12,999 4GB/64GB variant.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: