Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android 7.0 Nougat Update Rolling Out in India

Xiaomi has begun rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Redmi Note 4 users in India. The update will include MIUI version 8.5.4.0 as well as the July Android security patch.

The update is being rolled out in phases via OTA, so not all users will be able to download it immediately. The update is sized at around 1.3GB so it’s recommended that users either use a Wi-Fi connection to download it.

The device is also expected to get the MIUI 9 update as it has already begun rolling out in China and the international version should be released eventually.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 4, which was launched in India earlier this year, is the best-selling smartphone in the country with over 5 million units sold. The Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM /32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.

