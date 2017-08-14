Get Xiaomi Scooter for just $379.99 from Lightinthebox!

Xiaomi is known for producing all sorts of gadgets. The Xiaomi M365 scooter is one of the most interesting ones as it is a convenient means of transportation that is portable and quite affordable.

The Xiaomi M365 scooter or Xiaomi Mijia Scooter it’s called is an electric scooter with a claimed range of up to 30kms. It’s got two air fill rubber 8.6″ tires, 250w front hub motor (peaks at 500watts) The battery capacity is 280Wh, takes 5 hours to fully charge.

You can now get it for just $379.99 from lightinthebox.com which sounds like a great deal!

Always be the first to know. Follow us: