Coolpad Max gets €37.74 discount, sells for just €137.99

Coolpad may officially be in trouble since its largest shareholder, LeEco is facing serious financial problems, but that doesn’t mean that the company’s devices aren’t a bargain, especially when they are on offer. Cafago is offering a discount coupon for the Coolpad Max (aka known as A8) that reduces the official price down by €37.74 To get the discount, all you have to do is head to the product page, add the device to your cart and use coupon SJ0051 during checkout.

Coolpad Max

The Coolpad Max comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded by up to 64GB via microSD card. As far as connectivity goes, Coolpad Max has all you can expect from a modern smartphone: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, FM radio, and USB OTG. On the other hand, it lacks NFC and infrared port, which are offered in some of the smartphones of the same category. Also, there is a 5.5″ FHD display and a cool software feature that allows for the user to log in to 2 different accounts, even on apps that don’t support it natively. In addition, there is a secure internal system which encrypts user’s sensitive data such as calls and text messages.

