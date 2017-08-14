Dodocool DP10 MFi Certified Ultra Slim 10000mAh Powerbank offer in EU and CA Amazon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The main concern for smartphones users nowadays is battery performance. As displays got bigger, power consumption went through the roof. And since battery technology hasn’t improved much the last 10 years, running out of battery has become a pain. To cope with the problem, companies invented powerbanks that basically are batteries enclosed in an outer shell, where you can connect your device when you are on the go. One such device is Dodocool D10 10000mAh Powerbank that is certified by Apple to work with iPhones and iPads.

Dodocool D10 10000 mAh Portable Power Bank delivers additional power to your devices to keep them charged when you need them. Dual USB output ports allow two devices to be charged simultaneously while the powerbank is compact and lightweight, enabling you to take it with you wherever you go.

In addition, the dual USB ports (output up to 2.1A and 1A, respectively) enable you to charge two devices simultaneously with a total output current of up to 3.1A. Compatible with most smartphones or other mobile devices with a Micro-USB port or Lightning port. As said before, it is Apple MFi certified, featuring a lightning cable and a Micro-USB cable that are detachable and interchangeable.

The Dodocool D10 is on offer on Amazon UK, ES, IT and CA for €24.99 or CA$41.00. You can find all the details here and see the Amazon links to the offer.

