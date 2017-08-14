Galaxy Note 8 Exynos Variant Scores Higher than Snapdragon in GeekBench

There’s only a few days left until the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and with the large amount of leaks released over the past few weeks, we pretty much already have a good picture of what we can expect from the new device. Most recently though, the GeekBench results of the new device were seen online and revealed an interesting conclusion about Samsung’s latest high-end smartphone.

According to the leaked GeekBench results, the Exynos 8995 variant of the Galaxy Note 8 got a score of 1984 in the single-core test and a score of 6116 in the multi-core test while the Snapdragon 835 version of the same device got single-core and multi-core scores of 1815 and 6066, respectively. The scores reveal that the Exynos variant is proving to perform better than its Snapdragon counterpart.

The same results were seen in the results of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, both of which also have Exynos and Snapdragon variants of their own, revealing that Samsung’s own Exynos chips may be starting to overtake Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. In practice though, the difference between the two chips shouldn’t be significantly noticeable.

RELATED: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 U.S. Release to Happen on August 24?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be revealed next week on August 23 with an expected release date of September 15.

(via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: