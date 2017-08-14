Leagoo Super Deal: Get Leagoo T5 for just $79.99 and Mix for just $109.99
by ago 0
Leagoo T5 and Leagoo KIICAA Mix are the two new models from the company that feature dual real camera with the Mix being its first all-screen device. Leagoo T5 is marketed as Redmi Note 4 rival and it is doing pretty well. On the other hand, KIICAA Mix is a Xiaomi Mix rival but at a much lower price. Leagoo T5 will be on a Flash Sale from today until August 19. During that period, you will be able to get one for just $129.99 and for the first 5 units every day, the price will drop to $79.99. You can find the deal here.
|LEAGOO T5
|Redmi Note 4
|Display
|5.5 inch,FHD, SHARP display, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|5.5 inch, FHD
|CPU
|8-core
|8-core
|RAM
|SAMSUNG 4GB
|4GB
|ROM
|SAMSUNG 64GB
|64GB
|Rear Camera
|SONY 13MP+ OV 5MP
|13.0MP
|Front Camera
|OV 13MP
|5.0MP
|Fingerprint ID
|Front Mounted
|Back
|VoLTE
|Support
|Support
|CNC Metal Body
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery
|3000mAH LG
|4100mAh
|Quick Charge
|5V2A
|5V2A
|Price
|$129.99 ($199.99 – $70)
|$167.99
On the other hand, the Leagoo KIICAA Mix is in registration phase and will enter presale period on August 21st. Since then, registrations are open on the Official Leagoo website and offer a $30 coupon, that brings the price down to $109.99 from $139.99 that is the official pricing. Despite its low price, the Mix is pretty capable with MT6750T SoC and 3GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. Apart from the coupon, you will also get a Type-C Earphone, a silicone case x1, and the chance to win one KIICAA Mix for free.
Leagoo KIICAA Mix specs
- All-screen Design
- 5.5 inch SHARP FHD Display
- MT6750T 1.5Ghz 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM
- OV 13MP+2MP /Rear Dual Camera
- OV 13MP /Front Camer
- 90% /Screen-to-body Ratio
- Type-C Lose-less Digital Audio Output
- CAT 6 / 4G Network
- 0.1S Unlock/ Front-mounted Fingerprint ID
- LG 3000mAH / Battery
- 5V2A / Quick Charge
- Android 7.0 OS
Always be the first to know. Follow us: