Leagoo Super Deal: Get Leagoo T5 for just $79.99 and Mix for just $109.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Leagoo T5 and Leagoo KIICAA Mix are the two new models from the company that feature dual real camera with the Mix being its first all-screen device. Leagoo T5 is marketed as Redmi Note 4 rival and it is doing pretty well. On the other hand, KIICAA Mix is a Xiaomi Mix rival but at a much lower price. Leagoo T5 will be on a Flash Sale from today until August 19. During that period, you will be able to get one for just $129.99 and for the first 5 units every day, the price will drop to $79.99. You can find the deal here.

LEAGOO T5 Redmi Note 4 Display 5.5 inch,FHD, SHARP display, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 5.5 inch, FHD CPU 8-core 8-core RAM SAMSUNG 4GB 4GB ROM SAMSUNG 64GB 64GB Rear Camera SONY 13MP+ OV 5MP 13.0MP Front Camera OV 13MP 5.0MP Fingerprint ID Front Mounted Back VoLTE Support Support CNC Metal Body Yes Yes Battery 3000mAH LG 4100mAh Quick Charge 5V2A 5V2A Price $129.99 ($199.99 – $70) $167.99

On the other hand, the Leagoo KIICAA Mix is in registration phase and will enter presale period on August 21st. Since then, registrations are open on the Official Leagoo website and offer a $30 coupon, that brings the price down to $109.99 from $139.99 that is the official pricing. Despite its low price, the Mix is pretty capable with MT6750T SoC and 3GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. Apart from the coupon, you will also get a Type-C Earphone, a silicone case x1, and the chance to win one KIICAA Mix for free.

Leagoo KIICAA Mix specs

All-screen Design

5.5 inch SHARP FHD Display

MT6750T 1.5Ghz 8-core CPU

3GB RAM / 32GB ROM

OV 13MP+2MP /Rear Dual Camera

OV 13MP /Front Camer

90% /Screen-to-body Ratio

Type-C Lose-less Digital Audio Output

CAT 6 / 4G Network

0.1S Unlock/ Front-mounted Fingerprint ID

LG 3000mAH / Battery

5V2A / Quick Charge

Android 7.0 OS

Always be the first to know. Follow us: