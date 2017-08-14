No.1 F4 goes from ice cold to warm and continues to function (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

No.1 F4 is the latest wearable from the popular smartwatch company. In a demonstration of its durability, the company put the smartband in a very difficult test. First, the F4 is put into a bowl of water and left all night in the freezer to freeze. The next day, being totally frozen, warm water is poured on it so that the ice can melt and see whether it’s still functional or not. As you can see in the video below, it works flawlessly.

No1 F4 is coming to go head-to-head with the king of smartbands, Xiaomi Mi Band 2. It’s a smartband with a monochrome monitor that supports watchfaces and features that many competing devices lack, like blood oxygen meter. Also, there are the standard features like heart rate monitor, calorie counter, ultraviolet radiation, heartbeat meter, up to 30m waterproof and so on. The NO.1 F4 Smartband features two-color straps, so it will come in 4 color combinations: black-fluo green, black-red, blue- dark blue and black-gray. You can see the full details here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: