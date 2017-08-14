Oukitel U11 Plus Offers Flash Sale for Chinese Valentine’s Day

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chinese Valentine’s Day, also named “Qixi” festival which is celebrated on July 7th by Chinese lunar calendar in China, is coming on 28th of August. To celebrate the festival, Oukitel is giving a discount so finding a gift for your loved-ones can become an easy task. From today until August 28th, anyone who buys an Oukitel U11 Plus can get the second unit with a 30% off.

So, since the U11 Plus’ retail price is $159.99, by ordering two units at the same time, the average price would be $135.99 per unit, the lowest price ever. Considering its specs, this price is really worthwhile. But before you make your order, let’s check out its main features first.

U11 Plus features a 5.7″ FHD AUO display with Asahi glass on top, together with two-sided curved frame and IML tech glossy battery cover. This leads to an appealing design and good hand feel. In addition, as we are more and more relying on our smartphones for shooting, a good camera is a must. The device comes with a 13MP OV AR1335 sensor (16MP via interpolation) for both the front and rear camera and a well-optimized camera app.

As for the internal parts, Oukitel U11 Plus does pretty well too. It comes with MT6750T octa-core SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage for smooth multitasking. Also, you can expand the internal memory up to 128GB extra, via a microSD card. In addition, there is a 3700mAh battery for a full day use and a fingerprint sensor on the back for optimum security.

Combining factors like big screen, big memory, big battery and good cameras, U11 Plus is a worth buying smartphone with good features and specs. From August 14th to 28th, anyone buying two pieces of U11 plus will get 30% discount off for the second piece. Chinese Valentine’s Day is coming, get the perfect gift for your love, here!

