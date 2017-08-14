Rugged Ulefone Armor 2 with 6GB RAM available for a presale for just $259.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

If you need a durable phone that can keep up with your life, the latest rugged device from Ulefone, the Ulefone Armor 2 is now on presale. You can pre-order the Ulefone Armor 2 for merely $259.99, $40 off its original price.

Armor 2 features IP68-rated dust-proof and waterproof certification, which can be submerged either in the water for up to 1 hour at a depth of 1.5 meters or in concrete for up to 24 hours at a depth of 1 meter. The phone body is coated with a special waterproof glue and the components like earpiece, microphone and speaker that must be exposed to air have a high-density macro-molecule coating to make them waterproof. This way, the Armor 2 is waterproof from the inside out.

On top of that, it sports a shock-resistant TPU housing (with some parts in glass fiber reinforced polycarbonate and metal) and Gorilla Glass 3 protected display that make it rugged and durable. Meanwhile, the combination of materials also makes the Armor 2 highly adaptable to extreme temperatures with a working range of -40°C to 80°C.

As far as the hardware is concerned, compared to average rugged phones, the Armor 2 is packed with top specs, like the efficient Helio P25 octa-core SoC, massive 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB more. Also, there is a big fast charging 4700mAh battery, a 16MP rear camera, and a 5″ FHD display with an impressive 441ppi. The front shooter is 13MP and the network support includes extensive frequency bands with 27 frequency bands under 6 network types. Lastly, there is a front-facing fingerprint sensor.

Other specs include a 6-axis gyroscope, a barometer sensor, and NFC supported. There are also 6 physical buttons on the edges for handy usage: power on/off button, volume +/- button, PTT button, shutter button, and SOS button. What’s more, the Ulefone Armor 2 runs pure Android 7.0 Nougat and is available in two color variants: Dark gray and Golden.

During the presale, you could get a $40 gift bag along with the order and enter a giveaway to get the device for free. Also, the first 1000 buyers will get an extra multifunctional outdoor waist pack from GearBest. The presale will last until August 22nd, after that the price will go up to the official price of $299.99. You can find all details about the phone in here and check out the official presale page in here.

