Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 8 With New Video

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set to be officially unveiled next week and the company has released a new video teasing what fans can expect from the new device.

While the video doesn’t reveal anything specific about the Galaxy Note 8, it does imply that “big” new features are coming to the new device and more specifically its included S Pen, something that the new video alludes to.

Samsung’s S Pen is usually upgraded and improved with every new version of the Galaxy Note and the one included in the Note 8 shouldn’t be an exception. While we don’t have any idea what the new S Pen will bring to the Galaxy Note 8’s experience, it’s definitely something significant if the video is anything to go by.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to release next week on August 23 and release on September 15, although recent rumors point to the device being released in the United States earlier on August 24. A day after its expected official launch.

