Is UMIDIGI Crystal worth buying? All you need to know is here (video)

UMIDIGI Crystal has been in the news quite some time. It even nearly got canceled but the company decided to completely redesign the device. Now it is time for the presale period to begin, so let’s have a look what it’s all about.

Unforgettable Display and Visual Experience

The killer feature of UMIDIGI Crystal obviously is the full-screen display. UMIDIGI went with Gorilla Glass 4 to protect both the display and the back panel, bringing solid toughness to a higher level. The display is a 5.5″ Sharp FHD with 2.5D curved glass. The premium panel on Crystal brings a result of 30% less power consumption. The back of the device is also made of 2.5D glass.

Heavy gaming shouldn’t be an issue

The highest version of UMIDIGI Crystal will be powered by the hefty MTK6750T and Mali-T860 GPU that, in combination with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage is an ideal setup for hardcore gamers and heavy smartphone users. Meanwhile, the regular version will feature 2GB RAM plus 16GB of storage, sufficient enough for regular use with MTK6737T. Both versions will carry a 3000mAh battery.

Dual Camera brings more Control

UMIDIGI Crystal packs a 13MP/5MP dual camera on the back. With the dual lens setup, photo quality will be greatly improved over previous devices. Photographing on a full-screen gives you extra control of your framing and the final outcome. The depth of field analysis by the dual lens camera is the key element that allows other special effects to be achieved, such as zooming with minimal loss of quality while absorbing more details and light even in low light conditions.

Android 7 and super fast Unlocking

UMIDIGI Crystal is coming with Android 7.0 out-of-the-box, a modern, standard setup that can be found in UMIDIGI’s recent models. Since the front surface of Crystal is nearly taken up by the screen display, the fast fingerprint sensor is put on the back under the rear dual camera, staying in line by a symmetric design.

The official presale of UMIDIGI Crystal will start tomorrow, August 15th from $99. You can visit the UMIDIGI official website for the full specs and join the giveaway to win one for free!

Always be the first to know. Follow us: