Xiaomi Redmi 5A Spotted on TENAA

The Xiaomi MDT6, which is expected to be the Redmi 5A, was spotted on TENAA, revealing some of the device’s specifications. Its predecessor, the Redmi 4A, was released just last November.

According to the listing, the new device will feature a 5.5-inch 720p HD display, which is larger than the 5-inch one on its predecessor the Redmi 4A, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The listing also says that the device will come with a quad-core 1.4GHz processor, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 425 from Qualcomm, as well as a 3,000mAh battery.

The Xiaomi MDT6 will come in several color options including Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, and Silver, which is quite a large number of options, if accurate. It will also come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 on top.

There’s no launch date, release date, or price yet for the Xiaomi MDT6 or Redmi 4A, but with the device now on TENAA it’s not going to be long before it becomes official.

