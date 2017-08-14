Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X 3GB/32GB Gray lowest price on Gearbest (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It’s been a while since Gearbest made a great offer for a smartphone so today the online retailer is offering a coupon code for the best seller Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X 3GB/32GB. Using coupon XR4XPG, you get the midrange phablet for only $139.99. The offer comes just before the new model announcement and as usual, retailers and manufacturers want to to unload any excess stock remaining. Nevertheless, the device is a steal for the amount of money, and still is a modern smartphone, regardless the fact that it’s last year’s model.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X comes with a 5.5″ 1080p display and sports a Snapdragon 625 processor backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a 13MP rear camera and a 5M front-facing camera along with a large 4000mAh battery onboard. The phone also comes with dual SIM card / dual standby, and full netcom support. You can find it here. In addition to that offer, you can take a look at the $0.99 zone deals, where you can find great gadgets and accessories for just $0.99.

