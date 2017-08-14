Xiaomi Rolls Out Second MIUI 9 Closed Beta to 12 More Models

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Last week, Xiaomi announced that 12 more of smartphones would be receiving the latest closed beta of its new MIUI 9 operating system. And today, the company has begun rolling out the said beta to these devices.

The twelve models included are the Mi 5, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note, and the Redmi 4X. Users who have already signed up for the closed beta can begin downloading the update via OTA.

Those who haven’t signed up for the closed beta can download the official MIUI forum app and sign up through there via the Forum and MIUI Closed Beta options in the app.

Xiaomi notes that the current version of the MIUI 9 is still in development and problems can still be encountered so it recommends those who want to try out the beta to back up their important data before attempting to download and install the update.

