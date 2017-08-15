Blackview BV8000 Pro goes through watermelon and football test and survives once again (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

More and more people begin to like rugged smartphones over the last years not only because it is the best choice for people who work under special conditions, but also because they can become the best partner in daily life, just like every other modern smartphone.

Blackview has been making rugged smartphones for ages and now that manufacturing technology is maturing rapidly, it launched its best device yet: Blackview BV8000 Pro. Last week, we saw a test video of the BV8000 Pro going for a swim but the company likes to keep pushing the limits, so another test was conducted. What happens if we put the BV8000 Pro in a watermelon and let it fall from a height? And what happens if we hit a BV8000 Pro with a ball on the goalpost? Let’s have a look.

Apart from being tough on the outside, it is impressive on the inside too. It comes with the Mediatek MT6757 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage as well as a 16MP Samsung rear camera, 4180mAh battery, Android 7.0, and GPS/GLONASS. To get it at a discounted price, you can visit Aliexpress where you will also get cool gifts with it.

