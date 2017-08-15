Cubot x18 with 18:9 display aspect ratio prototype leaks

Cubot has unveiled many devices during the first half of 2017, mainly 5″ and 5.5″ devices. They all have good designs, but they follow the design pattern and display aspect ratio of the past. This is about to change soon, as information about a new device, Cubot X18 with 18:9 aspect ratio, have surfaced.

Since Samsung S8 and LG G6 were unveiled with a ratio of 18.5:9 and 18:9 respectively, they instantaneously became the new industry standard in design with their minimal bezels all around. The advantages of a 18:9 aspect ratio became immediately obvious both in single-handed use and in media consumption as well as in gaming. Cubot X18 is fully covered in 2.5D glass with curved sides to make it more ergonomic with the glass being fully laminated so the display will have a sleeker look.

According to the information, the X18 will feature a 5.7″ 18:9 display. As for its internal parts, there will be an MT6737T SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The front camera will be interpolated to 13MP and the rear camera to 16MP interpolated. Lastly, it will come preloaded with Android 7.0. The official release time will be available at the end of this month, so stay tuned on their official website for more details.

