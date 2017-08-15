Oukitel K10000 MAX Official 3D video released, features COSLIGHT battery

OUKITEL has been manufacturing several large battery smartphones, now another large battery as well as rugged smartphone, Oukitel K10000 Max is released. K10000 Max with its “ever-lasting” battery life and its great features is coming as an outdoor flagship. To get to know it better, the company released a 3D video demonstrating the device from different angles. Check out the video below for a full 3D appearance. The video displays the following aspects to let us know its basic information:

Unique IP68-rated rugged design

5inch FHD Corning Gorilla Glass display

0MP and 8.0MP cameras

Super long and super bright LED light

Press Fingerprint Unlock

9V/2A flash charge

10000mAh battery

Gyroscope sensor supported

Waterproof, dust-proof and shock-proof

3GB RAM and 32GB ROM

Specially designed for outdoor enthusiasts, the K10000 Max can stand upright on any of its sides independently as they are specially designed. Also, when you camp out in the field at night, you can use the device as a super bright light as it has a super long LED light.

According to the latest news, the Max will use different battery than the ones found in K10000 and K10000 Pro. Cooperating with an A-share Company COSLIGHT GROUP which has supplied battery for big smartphone brands like Huawei, ZTE, ENVADA, and so on, OUKITEL specially ordered a high-density 10000mAh battery from this supplier. The battery will be more energetic and powerful and the power consumption is highly enhanced to make it last longer.

The Oukitel K10000 Max is already available for subscription on Oukitel’s official website, where specified subscribers will get it at half price. Go check it out.

