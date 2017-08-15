Redmi Note 4 Killer UHANS Note 4 on sale at $99.99

UHANS Note 4 which resembles the renowned Redmi Note 4 finally kicks off, and it is now on sale at $99.99, a price which will last until August 19th. As its slogan says: Style with long lasting power, UHANS Note 4 is never afraid to be compared with well-known Redmi Note 4. It sports the MTK6737 SoC accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded with an extra 128GB via microSD.

Also, it is efficient enough to deal with intense graphic games or other complicated operations, partly thanks to pure Android Nougat 7.0 system without pre-installed bloatware. What’s more a 4000mAh battery and non-interpolated 13MP/5MP camera setup are no longer the boasting features of $200 smartphones as UHANS Note 4 comes to provide those required and down-to-earth specs without a premium price tag.

If you do like the design of the Redmi Note 4 while not being willing to pay the extra price tag, then you can try the promising UHANS Note 4. Get yours by going to UHANS official site.

