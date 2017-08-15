Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumored to Feature 12MP and 13MP Rear Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

There’s only a week left until the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and today a new report from Korea has revealed that the new device’s expected dual camera system will feature 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors.

According to the report, the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual camera system that will consist of a main camera with a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel RGB sensor and a secondary camera with a 13-megapixel sensor and a telephoto lens.

The report also says that the rear camera system will also feature OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) as well as 2x optical zoom, which is to be expected given that it will come with a telephoto lens.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung flagship to feature a dual rear camera system and the company is expected to equip all future flagship with dual rear cameras.

RELATED: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Takes A Trip To Benchmark Land

The new device has been revealed to feature a 6.4-inch QHD+ Infinity display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: