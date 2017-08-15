UMIDIGI Crystal kickoffs Pre-Sale today from $99!

The long awaited UMIDIGI Crystal finally kickoffs its presale today! It must be noted that only 1,000 limited pieces are available for presale at $99. The event start at 3PM Beijing Time (10AM OCT+2) while shipping is set to be on August 25th.

The full-screen display of UMIDIGI Crystal is the trait that you won’t miss. The display occupies almost 88% of the front part and has slightly curved edges. Curves show up on the back shell as well for better grip. Also on the back, the Samsung dual camera and fingerprint sensor are found. Unique and recognizable elements on a flat, glossy surface.

UMIDIGI Crystal is available in two variants, which differ in SoC and the amount of memory available. The most powerful version offers a MediaTek MTK6750T SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory while the battery on both models reaches 3,000mAh. Also notable is the presence of pure Android 7.0 Nougat without any customizations. You can get the UMIDIGI Crystal from the authorized reseller below.

UMIDIGI S2 Pro vs iPhone 6S Plus

In other news, the newly announced UMIDIGI S2 Pro looks like it’s ready for the toughest comparison, even taking on the titan of the game, the iPhone 6S Plus. In the video, you can see that the S2 Pro distinctly outplays the iPhone 6 Plus in screen display.

Even with a smaller total body size, the S2 Pro screen size is 5.99″ compared to iPhone 6s Plus 5.5″. The 18:9 aspect ratio of UMIDIGI S2 Pro takes up almost 90% of the front surface, and it looks like to beat out smartphone displays of any stripe for important attributes like peak brightness and highest absolute color accuracy, apart from its catchy full-screen display. Also, bear in mind that even with the large 5100mAh battery, UMIDIGI S2 Pro is not much thicker than the iPhone 6 Plus which has only 2915mAh battery capacity.

