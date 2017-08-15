Xiaomi Powerbank 2 20.000mAh 37% off on Banggood (coupon)
Xiaomi has a long experience in manufacturing powerbanks that are beautiful, powerful, and super reliable and secure. The one with the biggest capacity is the Xiaomi Powerbank 2 which sports a 20.000mAh capacity, enough to even charge a laptop! And since Banggood has gotten us used to great offers, here comes another. You can get the powerbank 37% off the original price using coupon 37xmpb during checkout. This will bring the price down to $21.41. Just add the device to your shopping cart and proceed to checkout to get the incredible discount. You can find it here.
The 20,000mAh Powerbank 2 comes with a special scratch proof body to ensure its durability. If you have used the previous powerbanks from the company, after a while, you would have seen a lot of scratches on it. To solve this issue, this particular device comes with a special textured body. There are six high-density batteries from LG/ Panasonic taking the total capacity up to 20,000mAh. The conversion rate reaches 93%, a pretty high number. In addition, it supports QC3.0 and the total output current reaches 3.6A when charging two devices at the same time.