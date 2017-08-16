Comparison between MGCOOL Explorer 2C and SJCAM SJ6 Legend (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL has released a comparison video showcasing the recently released Explorer 2C vs the SJCAM SJ6 Legend. Initially, the video examines the specifications of both action cameras in the form of a chart. The video compares the image captured using both cameras side by side with the features.

Even though the white balance and EV values are same, the difference is in the resolution. We can see that the image captured by the MGCOOL Explorer 2C looks far better than SJ6 Legend.

If you watch the video demo, you can see that the 4K video sample captured using the MGCOOL Explorer 2C looks brighter than SJ6 Legend. Moreover, the low-light samples of the former look sharper.

The main highlight of the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is the integration of 7G Sharp lens with 170-degree wide viewing angle. The camera offers 7 layers of all-glass lens to increase light intake and filter out stray light. Also, the Explorer comes with a Sony IMX078 sensor while the SJCAM SJ6 Legend with a Panasonic-branded sensor.

The core reason for you to invest in the Explorer 2C is the price. If you buy SJ6 Legend, you will have to shell out $159, which $50 more than the Explorer which is available at only $99. The above video is a testimony to the fact that the Explorer 2C is capable of capturing brilliant real-life visuals that you can cherish for ever. The camera is currently available for pre-order on Banggood and is expected to ship on August 31. What do you think about it?

Always be the first to know. Follow us: