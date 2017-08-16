IP68-rated Ulefone Armor 2 survives submersion in a fish tank for 30 minutes (video)

The newly released Ulefone Armor 2 seems to be a good option for those who are looking for a waterproof device. But how does it perform in real-life scenarios? Well, we find the answer in the 30-minute waterproof test made by folks from Ulefone.

In theory, featuring IP68 dust and water proof certification, the Armor 2 should survive submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for up to an hour, and meet customers’ need in day-to-day usage. In the video, the tester sunk the Armor 2 while playing a video, into a fish tank. As you can see in the video below, 30 minutes later, the tester took the Armor 2 out of the fish tank and found it remains intact and works perfectly well. For those of you who are taking a wait-and-see approach, the test video could greatly dispel your doubts.

Ulefone Armor 2 main features

IP68 dust-proof and waterproof grade

Support 1.5-meter depth in the water for an hour

Support 1-meter depth in concrete for 24 hours

TPU housing with some parts in glass fiber reinforced polycarbonate material and metal

Working temperature range: -40 0 C to 80 0 C

C to 80 C Helio P25 octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz

6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB

4700mAh battery with 9V/2A PE+2.0 fast charge supported

16MP rear +13MP front waterproof cameras

5″ FHD display with an impressive PPI of 441, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Extensive frequency bands with 27 frequency bands under 6 network types

Front-facing fingerprint scanner, barometer, NFC supported

6 physical buttons on the edges: power on/off button, volume +/- button, PTT button, shutter button, and SOS button

Android 7.0 Nougat

Two color variants: dark gray and golden

You can learn more about the Ulefone Armor 2 on the company’s official website. Currently, the phone is available for presale with a discounted price of $259.99. After the presale ends on August 22nd, the price will jump back up to the original level of $299.99.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: