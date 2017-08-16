MSI Holds Gaming Laptop Promotion on GearBest

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MSI, one of the biggest gaming laptop manufacturers in the world, has just launched a promotion with GearBest that puts one of its gaming laptops on sale at a significant discount.

During the sale, which runs from August 14-20, the MSI GL62M 7REX-1252CN will be priced at only $959.99, which is almost a $140 discount from its original price of $1099.99. The catch though is that there will only be 150 units available for the sale.

The sale isn’t over though once the first 150 units are sold. There will be a secondary discount price of $999.99, which is still a significant discount. Just like the initial discount price. the secondary discount price will also be limited to 150 units.

Additionally, the first 250 customers who avail of the promotion will receive a free accessories pack worth $35. The accessories pack includes a mouse, a Bluetooth keyboard, and a mouse pad. Those who avail of the promotion can also pay an additional $9.99 to get themselves a laptop bag.

Those who are interested in availing of the promotion can secure their unit here.

(source)

