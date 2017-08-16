Nomu S30 mini heavy 3D Games playing test: No lags! (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

What kind of smartphones are ideal for playing games? Fast ones for sure, but is that all? A smartphone suitable for gaming should be both powerful and power-efficient at the same time. NOMU S30 Mini claims to have the ideal combination and also be an ultra-thin, tri-proof rugged smartphone that you should seriously consider.

Although equipped with just a quad-core SoC, the company has chosen a 1.5GHz high frequency, like most octa-core SoC. This allows the S30 Mini to run fast but retain the power-efficiency of the quad-core SoC. In addition, the 3GB of RAM found inside, is an additional advantage when loading and playing big, memory intensive 3D games.

To demonstrate the real performance of Nomu S30 Mini, the company uploaded a video showing the device performing extremely well on several popular 3D games such as Mortal Kombat X, Cover Fire and Moto Traffic Race 2. As expected, it performed smoothly every time without any lag. See it for yourselves below.

Nomu S30 Mini Basic Specs

IP68 Water, drops, and dust proof

Real waterproof USB Port

Android 7.0

Super Tough Carbon fiber battery cover

3GB RAM+32GB storage

4.7” HD touch screen with Gorilla Glass 3

8.0MP Sony Rear camera

Enhanced MTK6737T quad core CPU

3000mAh Li-Po battery

5V 2A quick charging

Charging Led supported

GPS/AGPS+GLONASS

If you are interested in buying the new rugged device from Nomu, just visit the product page on Gearbest.

