UMIDIGI S2 Pro Mercury Silver 6GB/128GB listed, looks astonishing!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Given the fact that UMIDIGI S2 Pro is set to be the new flagship from the company, the specs and build quality of the device are expected to be premium. The Mercury Silver version of UMIDIGI S2 Pro is loaded with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the front of the phone lies the impressive 5.99″ 18:9 edge-to-edge full-screen that looks even posher in the Silver Edition. Don’t forget the fact that this is the world’s first 2-day lasting full-screen smartphone as it comes with a 5100mAh battery. What’s more, the full-metal unibody gives the phone extra toughness.

How the metallic silver luster is achieved on UMIDIGI S2 Pro

The luster effect of Mercury Silver Edition was made possible by adopting a metallic refining process called anodic oxidation treatment or simply known as anodizing. By anodizing the aluminum alloy surface, a hard layer of oxide film that colors and a layer of protective film can be generated on the aluminum surface of the phone.

Apple’s iPhone 7 applied the same technique, but a more complicated process was added to make the silver UMIDIGI S2 Pro, which is called Electrophoresis Method that makes the silver look even glossier. UMIDIGI S2 Pro and the Mercury Silver Edition are now listed on UMIDIGI’s official website here. Check it out for more details and join the giveaway contest to win one for free.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: