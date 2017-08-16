UMIDIGI S2 Pro VS iPhone 6s Plus Display Size comparison: 5.99″=5.5″

Yesterday UMIDIGI started the presale for UMIDIGI Crystal, but that’s not the only news the company has for us. At the same time, the newly announced UMIDIGI S2 Pro looks like it’s ready for the toughest comparison, even taking on the king, the iPhone 6S Plus. In the video, you can see that the S2 Pro distinctly outplays the iPhone 6 Plus in display size.

Even with a smaller total body size, the S2 Pro display size is 5.99″ compared to iPhone 6s Plus’ 5.5″. The 18:9 aspect ratio of UMIDIGI S2 Pro takes up almost 90% of the front surface, and it looks like that -apart from its catchy all-screen front panel- it’s beating other smartphone displays in important attributes like peak brightness and highest absolute color accuracy. Also, bear in mind that even with the large 5100mAh battery, UMIDIGI S2 Pro is not much thicker than the iPhone 6 Plus which only has a 2915mAh battery capacity.

