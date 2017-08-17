Chuwi LapBook Air – Thin Thickness, Light Weight, but detailed Display

Chuwi LapBook Air is thin. Very thin. Down to 6mm thin at its thinnest point and becomes the thinnest laptop from the LapBook Series. Also, it as light as 1.3kg and also very eye-catching that it can easily be mistaken for MacBook when holding it.

What’s the first thing in your mind when choosing a laptop? Good-looking ? Sure. Detailed and vibrant image on the display? Absolutely! Then you would definitely need an excellent screen to get the job done. Chuwi LapBook Air utilizes a 14.1″ IPS* fully laminated display with 1920*1080 resolution and 320cd/㎡, which is lighter, thinner and has higher light transmission than other types of panels. That’s what makes Chuwi LapBook Air display better.

In addition, The bezel is getting smaller, so the screen-to-body ratio is getting larger. Besides, full lamination makes the whole piece bezel-less glass stay close to the LCD panel, delivering true-to-life image when the screen is on, and when you close it, the pure black makes its appearance. Oh, the keyboard is backlit as well. More information can be found soon on the official Chuwi website.

*IPS: aka wide viewing angle screen (utmost 178 degrees）from every angle, which can deliver true and accurate color, excellent picture, and fast response.

