Cubot X18 with 5.7″ 18:9 display teaser video released (video)

Yesterday we informed you about Cubot’s timeline from 2016 to date. Among the devices presented, is the upcoming Cubot X18 that will feature a 5.7″ 18:9 display, as this is becoming the new trend in the mobile industry. Being one of the most premium designed smartphones of the company, Cubot X18 bets much on its display. Moreover, the overall design looks beautiful as well as you can see in the teaser photos and video below.

What’s more, an insider from Cubot informs us that there will be two color variants available, Dark Blue and Gold. Dark Blue will be really dark, almost black, so there will not be a black version available. Also, what the renders reveal is that the display will be bezeless, similar to Galaxy S8/S8+. The 5.7″ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 will result in a screen-to-body ratio of around 83% while the all-glass body will make it look like crystal from all sides.

As for the specs, it is said that it will carry the MT6737T chipset, Android 7.0, 8MP/13MP Sony non-interpolated cameras on the front and back. Lastly, Cubot X18 will come with a 3200mAh battery that should be enough even for power-users. Stay tuned on their official website for more information.

