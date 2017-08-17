Meiigoo M1 with 6GB RAM, goes on sale with $49 gift bag

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meiigoo, is a phone brand from China that has over ten years of professional experience in mobile phone production and marketing. Earlier this year Meiigoo successfully shifted from domestic market to overseas market with its well-received 6GB RAM flagship device Meiigoo M1.

And as thank you to customers, Meiigoo is about to hold a sales event where the Meiigoo M1 will be available for a lifetime low price with $49 gift bag full of accessories like finger stand, portable Bluetooth headphone, fill flash light and wide-angle lens! But first, let’s learn some more about the device.

As a mid-range handset, the M1 features some quite solid hardware. Equipped with a power efficient MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core SoC paired with a whopping 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the M1 could handle all tasks with ease, especially for heavy multitasking and demanding games.

As far as the camera is concerned, the M1 packs a trendy dual rear camera setup, a 13MP Sony main camera paired with an 8MP sub sensor. This combo should allow users to get DSLR-like photos with a shallow depth of field (Bokeh effect). On the front, there’s a 13MP snapper for enjoyable selfie experience (none of the cameras are interpolated).

Other highlight features of the M1 include a big 4000mAh capacity battery for two days of heavy usage, 5.5″ FHD 3D curved display, a front-facing fingerprint reader, a gyroscope, metal unibody and pure Android 7.0 Nougat as the OS. On top of that, the M1 also supports extensive 4G LTE frequency bands.

The event starts today and will go on until September 17th. After that, the price will go up to the retail level of $229.99. You could find more details about the promotion here. To learn more about the phone, please head over to the Meiigoo official website. Meanwhile, according to Meiigoo, they are working on a full display phone with an aspect ratio of 18:9 called Meiigoo S8+ that should be launched next month.

Hands-on video of the Meiigoo M1

