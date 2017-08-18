Dodocool DA145 Soft Silicone Antislip EarHooks for Apple EarPods and AirPods

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Now, here is a product that Apple didn’t manage to make as ergonomic as it’s gotten us used to! Earphones aren’t the strong field of Apple, and although the sound they produce is acceptable for their price tag, their ergonomics isn’t. Both EarPods (the wired pair of headphones) and AirPods, the latest Bluetooth headset from Apple, have a poor grip when used and can easily for from your ear. Especially for the AirPods, something like that wouldn’t be very pleasing, as they cost a hell lot of money.

But don’t worry anymore as Dodocool has you covered with its Dodocool DA145 silicone anti-slip ear hooks specifically designed for EarPods and AirPods. Dodocool Earbuds are designed to improve comfort, stability and fit when wearing your Apple EarPods and AirPods. To comfortably fit each individual ear, three different sizes are available. Soft and comfortable silicone material provides great noise isolation, improve in-ear stability and a lasting comfortable fit. So, you get two birds with one stone: Keep earphones in place and provide superior audio experience.

The Dodocool DA145 EarHooks are available at a discounted price on Amazon. Check the full details here and see the links to various Amazon stores.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: