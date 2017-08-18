DOOGEE BL7000 is the world’s first smartphone with 3 13MP cameras

The competition on smartphone cameras is beginning to become fierce as manufacturers not only put higher resolution cameras but also add more sensors to a phone. Doogee, the growing smartphone manufacturer recently unveiled its latest product Doogee BL7000, which got our interest because it claimed to put 13MP camera both in the rear and front face.

The sensor used in the new model is Samsung ISOCELL, which improves focus speed and image quality a lot compared to other brands. There are two of them in the back, as well as one in the front, and the company claims that they are exactly identical. The dual 13MP rear camera is lined up vertically and one of them is used to create blur effect, as the DOOGEE family always did.

As the name suggests, BL7000 is a big battery smartphone featuring a 7060mAh battery. Though it is a huge battery, the body remains relatively slim with business style: metal frame and leather grains back cover. It also features an octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. It supports up to 12V-2A fast charge and OTG. Black, Gold, Blue are the available colors and the Gold one looks beautiful.

Although the device is quite powerful, the price of Doogee BL7000 will only cost $199.99 while the presale of it in AliExpress could be as low as $159.99. The preorder is open in DOOGEE official sites. Go make a visit and and join the giveaway available!

